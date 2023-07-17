‘Rude And Self-Centered’: Kajol Slammed For Using N-Word In A Viral Video!

Bollywood actress Kajol is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. She is often seen speaking on public platforms without any filter. The actress who is currently ruling the headlines due to her OTT debut with courtroom drama ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is spreading the word for her first web show on various places.

With the show, she has not only stepped into the digital world but also has broken her 29 year-old ‘No kissing’ policy. Amidst all this, an old video of Kajol has surfaced on a Reddit page. In this clip which is widely getting shared on social media, the actress is heard using the N-word, which is considered as a racial slur for black or dark-skinned people.

Kajol trolled for using N-word

In the video, Kajol is seen in a cool avatar. She is casually using the N-word, which is a racial slur against Africans. As soon as the video spread on internet viral, netizens became angry at the actress. Calling Kajol out for her ‘ruthless behaviour’, One user wrote, “This is so cringe i might die from second hand embarrassment.” Another stated, “Kajol has always been so intolerable loud obnoxious brat.” A third one penned, “Too pretentious. I’ve heard she is too rude and self-entered.” “Hot egoistic hai,” read a comment.

Before this, the actress grabbed limelight when she talked about the constant media intrusion in the lives of Bollywood stars. Kajol said that the presence of paparazzi has taken a toll on her mental and emotional health. She requested the media people to maintain a fine balance between reporting and respecting someone’s private life.

For the unversed, Kajol’s debut web series ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is an Indian adaptation of Hollywood show ‘The Good Wife’. It also features Alyy khan, Kubbra Sait, Aamir Ali and Sheeba Chaddha among others. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.