Rumored Lovers Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Fly Off To Qatar To Enjoy FIFA Semi-Finals; Pictures Inside!

The new lovebirds of B-town Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur are creating the buzz yet again for their rumored relationship. The two were captured by paps leaving for Qatar to attend the semi-finale of FIFA World Cup 2022. Though they did not enter together but the time gap between their departure was quite short.

While Panday has been invited by the Qatar airways and Qatar Government to attend the FIFA semi-finals, Kapur is heading towards the location to enjoy the finals of the ongoing football World Cup. Both the actors looked uber cool in casual outfits. Ananya looked stylish in a blue dress paired with a yellow bag. She posed for the cameras with her father Chunky Panday outside the airport. On the other hand, Aditya sported a light grey sweatshirt paired with faded jeans and a cap.

Besides Ananya and Aditya, the former’s best friend Shanaya Kapoor along with her father and actor Sanjay Kapoor and brother Jahaan Kapoor was also clicked leaving for the FIFA semi-finals. Shanaya who is going to make her debut soon with Dharma Productions Bedhadak donned beautiful brown dress.

In the picture taken after all these stars reached Qatar shows Aditya standing near Chunky Panday. This has almost confirmed that the Gehraaiyan actress and Aashiqui 2 actor are indeed together.

For the unversed, the speculations of Ananya and Aditya’s link-up started dating when Karan Johar on his chat show revealed how the duo instantly hit off at his birthday party. Later, the rumored couple was also spotted getting cozy at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash.