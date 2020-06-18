Mumbai police have been recording statements of people, who were near Sushant Singh Rajput regarding his self destruction case. SSR took his life on June 14 by draping himself in his room. Entertainer’s memorial service occurred on June 15 at Vile Parle crematorium, which saw his dear companions like supposed ex and co-star Kriti Sanon, reputed sweetheart Rhea Chakraborty and companions like Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Udit Narayan, Vivek Oberoi, Ekta Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey among numerous others in participation.

After Mukesh Chhabra, on-screen character’s supposed sweetheart Rhea Chakraborty showed up at the station to record her announcement. Some time back, Rhea came to Bandra Police station. A video of Rhea showing up at the Bandra station has surfaced. Prior, reports of little contention among Rhea and Sushant stood out as truly newsworthy. The reports expressed that the couple had been in a live-in relationship and the entertainer was remaining with him till the most recent couple of days.

Mumbai: Actor and #SushantSinghRajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Bandra Police Station; she has been called for interrogation by police, in connection with Sushant's suicide case. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

It was additionally being accounted for that Rhea’s name was on the rundown of keep going dialed numbers on his telephone. Not just that, Rhea had additionally affirmed her wedding with the on-screen character to her property specialist (by the operator’s confirmation) and both were searching for a house to remain after marriage.

Some time back we let you know, Sushant’s last movie executive and throwing chief Mukesh Chhabra recorded his announcement as well. As per a report in ABP, Chhabra uncovered that he had gotten some information about his prosperity and he had answered saying, “I am not well.” When he had asked Sushant the explanation, in answer he had stated, “I am fine, I will be fine.”