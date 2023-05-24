Rupali Ganguly Mourns Death Of Her Close Friend Nitesh Pandey; Talks About Their Last Meeting

Actor Nitesh Pandey’s untimely death left many shocked as well as heartbroken. On Tuesday, May 23, Anupamaa actor passed away at the age of 51 due to a heart attack. His brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news while talking to a media portal.

The news of his death has shocked his friends and family. Fans as well as the entertainment industry are mourning the loss of this talented actor. Actress Rupali Ganguly was recently seen working with Nitesh Pandey in Anupamaa. She mourned the loss of her close friend as well as co-star. The actress expressed her grief. She talked about their last meeting.

Actress Rupali Ganguly shared fond memories of her bond with Nitesh Pandey. During her sabbatical, he was the industry friend who stayed in touch with her as well as Delnaaz and Sarabhais. He had come to meet her after Rudransh was born.

She cannot believe his death. The actress added that his son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. The late actor had messaged her last week about a painting he had made. Anupamaa actress said that they had made plans to make our sons meet.

She said that when he came to Anupamaaa, she felt like she had her best friend working with her. The actress further added that in the beginning of this month, she was late for a film’s get-together. The late actor wanted to give her a lift but she asked him to meet the next week. Now, she cannot believe that she will never meet her friend Nitesh Pandey.