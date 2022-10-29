Rupali Ganguly’s Simplicity Wins Fan’s Heart As She Travels In Auto With Her Family!!

TV actress Rupali Ganguly has made a different place in the hearts of the audience with her character and acting in ‘Anupama’. While Anupama has got a hefty fee for an episode of this show, her fan following is also tremendous. However, beyond the glitz of the industry, Rupali Ganguly prefers to follow a very simple lifestyle in real. A picture of Rupali Ganguly has surfaced on social media, after seeing which it becomes clear that Rupali likes to lead a normal life and spend time with family.

Rupali Ganguly remains in the headlines for some or the other reason each day. These days a video of the actress is becoming quite viral, in which she is seen enjoying an auto rickshaw ride with her family. Rupali shared a video from her Instagram account, in which she is seen enjoying an auto rickshaw ride with her family. Sharing the video, Rupali wrote in the caption, “On a rickshaw ride with family. Rudransh and I are big fans of auto rickshaws, we left the car for this.”

With this, Rupali has also shared a picture. In this picture, it can be seen how happy she is seen sitting in an auto rickshaw. Rupali is looking beautiful as ever in a pink color suit. At the same time, her husband Ashwin appeared in a casual look only. Let us tell you that Rupali has worked in many serials like ‘Parvarish’ and ‘Kuch Khatta Kuch Meethe’. Currently, she is seen in the TV serial ‘Anupama’. Talking about Rupali’s personal life, she married businessman Ashwin K Verma in the year 2013. After two years of marriage, Rupali gave birth to her son Rudransh.