Ryan Reynolds Reveals His & Blake Lively’s Daughters Had No Idea Their ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was A Major Celebrity

Ryan Reynolds remembered the time when his and Blake Lively’s daughters first discovered their “aunt,” Taylor Swift was a prominent celebrity. The Canadian-American actor was recently seen on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show’s Monday episode, where he revealed that his daughters, James, Betty, and Inez, never fully realized that Taylor’s singing routine wasn’t just confined to a “hobby.”

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” he clarified. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, Ohhhhh, this isn’t a hobby, ” Reynolds remarked further.

Reynolds further communicated in his interview that he and Lively’s daughters were overjoyed when Taylor released her new album Midnights and they decided to do a “Midnights dance party.” “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included,” he stated. “My favourite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea.” Ryan and Blake are nowadays expecting their fourth baby.

“I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that,” stated the actor. Ryan further stated that he and Blake “don’t know” the gender/sex of their fourth baby and “never find out ’til [they’re born].”

Ryan’s wish to have another girl comes from “experience,” the actor disclosed to the anchors, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “I love my well-being and my home,” he jested, mocking his brothers and sisters, “were just arsonists and firemen.”