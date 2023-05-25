‘Sab Airport Mein Busy Hain’: Deepak Dobriyal Says New Generation Actors Lack Clarity!

Bollywood actor Deepak Dobriyal has been impressing the audiences since a long time now. After making a debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Maqbool’, Deepak tasted fame with his character ‘Pappi’ in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. Since then, he has left a mark with almost all his on screen performances. In a recent interaction, the actor said that he still feels underrated in the industry. He also opened up on working with the new age actor.

Deepak on being referred to as ‘underrrated’

On being asked about his perception of being ‘underrated’, Deepak said that there can’t be a greater compliment for him than this. He feels that if audience thinks like that for him, they actually expect more from him and haven’t grown tired of his work yet. Deepak feels it’s important to bring freshness to each project in showbiz.

He stated, “Being underrated is a beautiful thing. It feels like people are still watching my showreel, and my real work hasn’t come yet. I am constantly learning and evolving. One must continue to learn.”

Deepak on young actors

Talking about new generation actors, Deepak told that they lack clarity and patience. If they don’t possess confidence for things which they need it in, it’s a big problem. According to Deepak, one needs to be confident in the specific thing they are pursuing. The clarity is crucial.

Deepak quoted, “There is a lot of buzz and exposure on social media. Everyone knows everything. Give yourself time, at least two hours, as an actor. Sab airport mein busy hai. I want to ask them- What are you doing? Where are you going?”

For the uninitiated, Deepak Dobriyal has given stellar performances in films including ‘Angrezi Medium’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’, and ‘Bhediya’. He appeared recently in the OTT series, ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ alongside Dimple Kapadia as the antagonist.