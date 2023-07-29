Saba Azad Shares Pics With BF Hrithik Roshan From Argentina Vacation, Troll Says: ‘Papa-Beti’

Hrithik Roshan is a renowned Bollywood actor known for his brilliance and charisma. Widely hailed as ‘Greek God of Bollywood’, Hrithik’s professional career is marked by his extraordinary talent. The actor’s mesmerizing looks has garnered him a massive fanbase across the globe. The actor often grabs headlines due to his private life. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Fans praise the couple for their mushy chemistry. Recently, Saba Azad took to her Instagram and shared some adorable pictures from her holidays with her beau, Hrithik Roshan. However, the picture didn’t go well with a few internet users and they labelled the duo as ‘papa-beti’.

Saba Azad shares glimpses from Argentina Vacation

Saba Azad took to her Instagram and shared two stories from her Argentina vacation. In the picture, Hrithik looked handsome in a black colored half-sleeved T-shirt and carried a stylish cap. Whereas Saba Azad looked gorgeous in a grey-hued ensemble. Both of them looked stunning in their respective ensembles while they posed for a selfie.

A few sweet dishes and cakes were also spotted in the picture shared by Saba Azad. The actress captioned the picture as, “My hippo heart”.

Netizens call out Saba-Hrithik, a Papa-Beti duo

After Saba Azad dropped the mushy pictures on her IG story, it immediately got viral on Reddit. While some users showered love to the couple, others started to flood the comments section with critical remarks labeling the couple, papa-beti.

One user reacting to the viral picture, wrote, “I don’t know here they look like father & daughter duo.” While a second user commented, “More like niece and uncle.” A third internet user wrote, “Baap beti wale comments yahan nhi hone wale. It’s reserved for Priyanka Nick.” “Man she almost looks like his daughter’s age”, commented a fourth one.