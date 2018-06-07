Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte Netflix’s first Indian original web series ‘Sacred Games’ is all set to premiere worldwide on July 6.

The opening lines of the intriguing trailer have left the audience with much thrill and excitement, featuring Nawazuddin as a criminal name Ganesh Gaitonde and a cop Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan in the forthcoming series not only looks promising but guarantees to run a shiver down your spine.

The story based on Vikram Chandra’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Taking the viewers through the dark underbelly of Mumbai, where politics, crime, and passion come together, the trailer starts with the dialogue delivered by Ganesh who has been described as a “criminal without a code” challenging the “cop without a case” Sartaj to save his city within 25 days.

As the trailer proceeds, Sartaj learns that Ganesh’s attack on Mumbai is somehow connected to his late father Dilbagh Singh. When Sartaj continues with the investigation, he finds himself suspended from duty. In the midst of the trailer Ganesh calls himself as “one true God,” he can be seen further declaring “I’m not going anywhere until the game is over.”

Radhika Apte’s character is shown as Sartaj’s accomplice helping him in stopping Ganesh from destroying the city. But will that be possible?

Watch the trailer of Sacred Games here:

Produced by Phantom Films, the series comprises of eight episodes and marks the first collaboration of Saif Ali Khan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.