At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, it’s well known that standing less than 6 feet from someone increases your risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. It’s also understood that coughing and sneezing can spread respiratory droplets carrying virus particles to those nearby, but what about sex? Experts say all close contact — sexual or not — can expose you to the coronavirus, but some say there’s still a need to balance intimacy with personal safety and infection control.

For some, it’s the element of this lockdown business which is proving the hardest to accept. In fact, there are almost as many Google searches at the moment for “ can I have sex during coronavirus ” as there are for advice on the lockdown.

It might seem callous to be concerned for your sex life in the midst of a pandemic. But if isolation has taught us anything so far, it’s that it is entirely possible to be in a constant state of panic for your loved ones’ safety, while simultaneously feeling furious about the loss of more frivolous things like the freedom to go on a date.

If you’re not already living with your other half, the chances are you are staring down the barrel of a sexless few months (unless you’re planning on forging a new and exciting relationship with your housemate, in which case good luck to you). As for those already shacked up with someone, well, at least you can have some fun while in lockdown.

If you can maintain a sex life at two metres distance, then good luck to you. Maybe we’ll be buying your book when this is over. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about how coronavirus is going to affect your sex life.

Does isolation mean no sex?

Sexual behaviour is a realm where variety is highly valued. Although it is practically impossible to ask people not to have sex, perhaps we could help by suggesting simple and small experimenting?

Since you can be infected with the virus and not have symptoms, the only reliable way to know if you or your partner are infected is through testing. If you and your partner have no symptoms and have stayed at home, then sex likely poses no risk.

We can contribute to the control of the COVID-19 pandemic by taking a few precautions. We can also learn to thrive differently in times of sexual need. Here are a few general recommendations to keep in mind that can reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Safer sex

First and foremost, wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water before and after you do anything. Think of it as the new foreplay in the time of isolation!

If you think you need a face mask, most likely you don’t. Mask use is recommended by WHO only in specific cases. There is evidence that some women in Japan have worn face masks as a way to increase their attractiveness by hiding their faces when not wearing makeup.

Non-conventional intimacy

The acts associated with sexual intimacy can have as many variations and alternatives as the imagination can conceive. Instead of kissing and sexual intercourse, try erotic massage, chat rooms, spooning, mutual masturbation, watching or reading erotica, watching your partner pleasure themselves, etc. Rimming (mouth to anus) should be out of the picture completely.

Communication

It is essential to stay in tune with your partner, especially if you don’t feel well or simply do not want to engage in any sexual activity. For the singles out there, just like some businesses are taking a toll due to the curfew, the dating pool may be hurt, too.

It is definitely not the best time to go on a Tinder date or expose yourself to unnecessary risks from new partners. If they really like you, they will wait. If you already have started engaging with people, keeping track of whom you have been with, where and when, is a good idea. There is no evidence that kissing through a mask is a safe practice.

Currently, there’s no evidence that having sex in the “doggy style” or “reverse cowgirl” positions can mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 , which can travel as far as 4 metres. Other proposed COVID-avoiding measures include airing out rooms for at least 15 minutes after each steamy session, washing bed sheets at a temperature of at least 60 degrees and wear face masks.

Both aforementioned sexual positions allow for a safe distance between faces during hanky-panky. In March, New York City officials released guidelines for pandemic sex, declaring masturbation is the safest way to avoid the coronavirus and denouncing sex acts like “rim jobs”.

Given the common modes of transmission of respiratory viruses, engaging in certain types of sexual activities may risk spreading the virus. However, expecting people to abstain from sex during times of isolation is unrealistic. So, go for safer sex only.