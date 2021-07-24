Over the last two days, Raj Kundra’s case has dominated the news. Sagarika Shona Suman, a model, and actress, is one of the people who has accused Raj of several wrongdoings. In February 2021, Sagarika purportedly accused Raj Kundra of wanting a naked audition tape for a web series. After accusing Raj of severe allegations, the model-actress now claims that she has been threatened with death and rape since she protested about Kundra and his friends.

Sagarika told a tabloid that she is distraught and depressed because she has been receiving calls from various internet platforms threatening her with death and rape. People have been contacting her from various lines, she claims, wondering what Raj Kundra has done wrong with her. They’re threatening her and accusing her of putting their company out of business. She went on to say that one of the callers even said that you people watch porn movies, which is why they make them.

Apart from that, Sagarika produced a video statement in which she stated that she believes her life is in jeopardy. Meanwhile, she has stated that she will submit a formal complaint with the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai against all of the abusers and those who have made life-threatening phone calls to her.