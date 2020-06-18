Many stars are coming out to respond in their own ways on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Everyone is now turning into a person who could’ve helped the late actor bit couldn’t at that time. Now, it’s Saif Ali Khan who has come out to talk on the same when his daughter Sara Ali Khan was launched with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath and he heard a lot about him from her.

In an interview with Times of India, Saif Ali Khan said, “I knew him. I shot with him… When Sara described him, she always described him as being a really remarkable person. And I thought if this guy really understands Sartre, the way he says, and he is as intelligent as she’s making him out to be, then he’s obviously more intelligent than I am.”

Saif further went on to describe Sushant as ‘edgy’ and stated that they liked to discuss a few topics like philosophy and astronomy. “I think he had very refined looks. He was a good-looking guy. He was very talented, he was a little edgy… When I met him, I thought he was a little on the edge. And he was a little, I don’t know – I think he was looking for something. He was interested in the same things as me in some ways, like he liked astronomy, and he liked, you know, discussing some of this philosophy and talking about some stuff, which, you know, one dabbles in as an amateur,” said Saif.

Further, Saif expressed his disappointment that he could not sit with Sushant and talk about things as the latter wished to do. The senior actor revealed that when he shot for his guest appearance in Dil Bechara, Sushant was very happy and wanted to have a drink or two with him sometime and talk about various thing. However, it never happened. “He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don’t know,” said Saif.

