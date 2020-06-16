Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death gave birth to a fire of nepotism in Bollywood. All of a sudden, everyone started pourung out love for the actor and hatret for the actors and directors who promote nepotism. It gave rise to people against Karan Johar who plays a major part in nepotism. And now, Saif Ali Khan has has come forward and spoke about the same.

Refering to Sushant’s news, Saif said its just awful in an interview with The Times of India and was quoted saying, “There are so many people who’ve made comments so quickly. And it just seems to me that people are somewhere gaining some mileage from this poor fellow’s tragedy, you know, whether it’s to show compassion or to show interest or to show some political stance. So many people are talking rubbish in this nonstop kind of barrage on social media and it’s just embarrassing, really, I think.”

He then added, “Out of respect for him, for Sushant’s tragedy, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love – an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn’t care about him and people who famously don’t care about anybody else.”

Speaking of the film industry not caring about anybody and to pretend the ‘ultimate hypocrisy’ which is an ‘insult’ to Sushant. He said, “I mean, we don’t care about anybody. You know, it’s a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that’s an insult to the dead, you know, it’s an insult to the soul that’s gone.”

The Coktail actor also talked about his tragic death. He stated, “We will all assume that this terrible thing happened to him because of his films. There is more to life. Maybe he was upset about other things in his life. Maybe it was a personal reason. Maybe it’s nothing to do with films. If you can’t see beyond that, you will put everything on that – the movies you do.”