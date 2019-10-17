Saif Ali Khan Has A Special Advice For Daughter, Sara Ali Khan On Her Acting Career

Share

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is brought up by her mother, Amrita Singh (Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife). In the year 2018, Sara made her Bollywood debut with her excellent acting skills in Kedarnath. Being a daughter of Saif and Amrita everyon’s expectation was quite high from Sara.

After Sara’s Bollywood debut in Kedarnath, Saif was seen praising her daughter’s performance in an interview. He had shared, “I think she was wonderful in Kedarnath and making interesting choices within the scene was best. The thing I like the most about her, not as my daughter but as a human personality, is Sara’s strong sense of humility and being down to earth that comes across that makes me support her and, I think, everyone should feel that way.”

In a recent interview, Saif shared one advice he gave to his daughter Sara Ali Khan for her acting career. He said, “I always tell Sara to focus more on the acting, and not being a big star, and to always be herself.” He further explained his thoughts on stardom and further stated, ” I think Everything is driven by the fact that we are all going to die someday. That’s why art is great as it has the power to capture every moment, thoughts and story, which is kind of us freezing time and defying the oblivion of time, of death. You feel like let me create something that will stay last forever.”

Sara shares an unbreakable bond with her father, Saif and it is visible enough in her interviews. In one of the media interactions, Sara had talked about her father and said, “He’s a lot like me seriously. We’re both readers, we both like to know history, we’re both travelers. He is 25 years older than me, which isn’t a lot. I am right in between the age gap of Taimur (Saif and Kareena’s son) and my father.

However, Saif was quite nervous about his daughter, Sara joining the world of stars and glam. He had once stated, “I am a little nervous for her. Fear is the most driving factor in the film industry. I am not looking down on acting, it’s just it is not the most stable profession a person can go for. And with that everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite giving your best, you will succeed. This is definitely not the life, any parent would want for their children.”