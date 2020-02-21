Saif Ali khan on Kareena’s Show “What Women Wants” talks about The Stereotype on Gender Roles in Marriage!

Share

Living a happy and fulfilling life is everyone’s priority. Especially the life that a women wants to live. She aspire to become a piolet, a scientist, an engineer an actor and many more. She can easily embrace any carrier, but what she can’t compromise now is her-self, her ambitions. The today’s Women know how to break the stereotypes.

Giving a proper example of the stereotypes is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had embraced herself in every situation of life. From being an actress to being a wife and mother she is the strong powerful women of today. To talk on her show “What Women Want” she invited her husband Saif Ali Khan. To talk about women, strength and marriage.

In an interview with Kareena Kapoor on her radio show, What Women Want, Saif Ali Khan opened up about gender roles and said how he and Kareena once discussed the impact marriage would have on an actress’s career. He further said, “I used to give you my mother’s example of how it didn’t, and you said times have changed, but maybe they haven’t changed.” Saif also praised his wife and said that Kareena was right that times have changed and has proved him wrong by balancing her professional and personal life beautifully and that she has set an example for many people.

In an interview with the Filmfare magazine, Kareena had shared how she strikes the balance between her work and her family. She had stated, “I was working through my pregnancy. Then five and a half months after my delivery, I began working on Veere Di Wedding. I took Taimur to Delhi for the shoot. I’m lucky to have an understanding husband who said, ‘I appreciate the fact that you want to continue your dream’. That is the most important thing in a marriage.

Kareena Truly had broken the stereotypes had set a new example for today’s generation.