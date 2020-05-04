Saif Ali Khan is known to be someone who is unlike a typical Bollywood celebrity. The actor is usually away from unwanted attention and controversies. He is as honest as one can be while interacting with media, he is not stuck to industrial norms and almost never dodges any questions. The actor married Amrita Singh in the early 1990s. He was in his early 20’s when they tied the knot. Their marriage eventually hit rock bottom and they decided to part ways in 2004. The actor has maintained his stately silence on it since then. Saif Ali Khan Recalls When He Had To Give 5 Crores To Amrita; Says, “I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money.”

Amrita and Saif have maintained friendly relations since then. Last year he appeared on a chat show with daughter Sara Ali Khan where both of them have revealed that they are at peace after the divorce. There’s no bad blood between them now and they somehow have managed to have a modern family set up.

Saif and Amrita filed for a divorce 15 years ago when Sara and Ibrahim were just 10 and 4. Speaking about the divorce with Kolkata’s Telegraph Saif had said, “My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am’ I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let Alone stay with me. Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother. “

Furthermore, he admitted that he didn’t earn that much but was willing to pay and work harder till his last breath, “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead.”

Saif Ali Khan is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and also has a son, Taimur Ali Khan with her. He is also equally close to his kids from his first marriage daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan Recalls When He Had To Give 5 Crores To Amrita; Says, “I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money.”