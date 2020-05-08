Loading...

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s marriage raised many eyebrows. The age gap was pretty huge between the two as Amrita was pretty much older than Saif. The two had a beautiful marriage and had two kids together. But, things didn’t turn out as great and the two had to part ways. They got divorced and Amrita got the custody of the two kids. Now, in a throwback interview, Saif could be seen talking about the time when he couldn’t meet his kids because he had another woman in his life.

It’s been 15 years now since Saif and Amrita got divorced and Sara and Ibrahim were just 10 and 4-years-old back then. In an old interview with Telegraph, Saif Ali Khan revealed some interested details about their divorce. Saif had said, “My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am’ I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let Alone stay with me. Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother.”

He further talked about paying divorce alimony that he doesn’t have that much money but still willing to pay and will work till his last breath. “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead,” he said.

Well, it seems like the dust has settled down because Sara and Ibrahim are often seen with their father at several functions and festivals.