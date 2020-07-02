Saif Ali Khan, son of Sharmila Tagore, is literally the Nawab of Pataudi and one of the most successful stars in the industry. He might not have received as much appreciation for his acting but as a person, he has won many hearts. Now, in an exclusive interview, Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he was also a victim of nepotism.

In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, Saif Ali Khan has opened about the same and said, “Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of. But nobody’s interested in that. Businesses work like that. I am not going to take names but somebody’s dad has rung up and said don’t take him, take him in the movie. All that happens and it has happened to me.”

While reffering to the Koffee with Karan epsiode with Kangana Ranaut where she slammed Karan Johar, calling him the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’, Saif said, “There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism, but nobody speaks of that.”

Saif went on to say that he is happy to see people like Nawazuddin and Pankaj Tripathi from non-filmy backgrounds becoming household names. He said, “More than ever I am really happy to see so many kids from institutes coming to the foreground. People like Nawazuddin and Pankaj Tripathi, I have seen them become household names.”

Speaking about his Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Said told in an interview that Sushant was a talented actor and that he got a feeling ‘he was brighter than I was’. “He should probably not be dragged into this but I’ve heard Sushant say that yes, nepotism exists and there are a lot of people who have made it through their own. And I think that it is a struggle that’ll be ongoing but as long as people continue to get a fair chance, that seems to be the way of the world,” Saif added.

