Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Ali Khan To Make A Big Appearance In Karan Johar’s Next Film- Deets Inside

Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to undertake his luckiness in Bollywood with the south remake of Hridayam by none other than Karan Johar.

Saif Ali Khan is among the notorious on-screen characters within the Indian film industry who has won the fans’ hearts with his stellar acting abilities. Whereas the actor’s girl Sara Ali Khan made her acting make a big appearance in Bollywood with the film Kedarnath, and now his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to his make a big appearance. The youthful chap is all set to undertake his luckiness in Bollywood with the south remake of Hridayam by Karan Johar.

As per the latest reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan is to be launched by Dharma Productions in a film coordinated by Boman Irani’s child Kayoze Irani. Whereas not much has been uncovered about the motion picture itself, it allegedly centres around the guard powers and will go on floors in 2023. As of now, Ibrahim is working with Karan Johar as a partner chief in his directorial film Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani including Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the lead parts and it is slated to showcase in February 2023.

Ibrahim was finally seen at different Diwali parties. Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi is his father Saif Ali Khan’s spitting picture. He is Saif Ali Khan’s moment born with, to begin with, spouse and on-screen character Amrita Singh. He wrapped up his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani School and after that went on to pursue his higher education in the United Kingdom.