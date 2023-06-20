Saif Ali Khan’s Sons, Taimur-Ibrahim Hide Faces While Watching ‘Adipurush’; Troll Says ‘Baap Ki Buri Acting Ka Sadma’

Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan is lately stealing all the headlines for his recently released movie, Adipurush. Netizens have mixed reactions for Saif Ali Khan’s character of ‘Raavana’. Fans are in wonders about Saif Ali’s absence from the film’s promotional activities. Adipurush is said to have a production budget of 500 crores rupees, making it the most costly Indian movie ever made. However, the viewers’ derogatory remarks have been conflicted. We recently caught a glimpse of Taimur Ali and Ibrahim Ali’s viral picture watching their dad’s film, ‘Adipurush’. Do not miss out to see the duo’s craziest reaction and how netizens reacted at the kid stars.

Taimur Ali-Ibrahim Khan Hide Face While Watching ‘Adipurush’

Lately we got hold of Saif Ali Khan’s glimpse who went to watch his new released movie ‘Adipurush’ along with his kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on June 17, 2023. A picture featuring the two sons is increasingly going viral online and netizens cant’ resist to react on the same.

The two boys can be seen smiling for the camera and hiding their faces as Saif smiles broadly alongside them. In the picture, the trio can be seen donning 3D glasses.

Taimur and Ibrahim’s Viral Picture Sets Internet Ablaze

After the picture was shared on Reddit, internet users started to react on the same. Social media users made the derogatory assertion that Saif was urging his followers not to see the film in response to how awful the movie was.

One user commented, “Kaam aisa karo ki 4 bache tumhara movie dekh ke muh chupa le,” while another added, “Lol low key feels like he’s doing a joke about how horrible it is (with the kids’ eyes covered). Another user penned, ‘Baap ki buri acting ka sadma.’ ‘Muhh chupane wale kaam hi kiye hai baap ne, ab kya karenge bacche’, wrote another. ‘Seems deliberate, those poor kids’, read another comment.

When Saif Ali Khan got Trolled For His Raavana Look

A few images of Saif Ali Khan from the Prabhas-starring movie Adipurush surfaced online and hence Saif came under the radar of trolls. In the viral picture, Saif could be seen in kohl-rimmed eyes and a beard, making a scary face. As soon as the film’s online video segments started to go viral, internet users began to ridicule the actor for inaccurately imitating the Hindu brahmin “Raavan.”

Users began to condemn Saif Ali Khan and the film director for portraying the villainous character of Raavana with a beard. One fan commented, ‘He is not looking at all like Raavan, more like Babar, Aurangzeb. How does Raavan appear in this outfit? asked another user on the internet.