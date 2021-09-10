Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country today. Everyone is congratulating each other on this special occasion. Many people are getting Ganesh ji to sit at their home on this day. In this episode, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also installed the idol of Ganesh ji at her house. Sharing this picture, Kareena has wished her fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan is very active on social media. She often shares many of her pictures and videos with fans. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi too, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures with her family. In which Saif-Kareena and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan are seen worshiping Ganesh ji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared these pictures through her official Instagram account. In these pictures, the idol of Ganesh ji has been installed at Saif and Kareena’s house. Saif and Taimur are standing in front of it with folded hands and are doing puja. A special picture has been shared by Kareena with this.

The special picture shared by Kareena is a picture of ‘Cute Little Ganesha’. Which is made by Saif-Kareena’s elder son Taimur himself. Made of clay, this little Ganesha looks very beautiful. Sharing these pictures, Kareena wrote in the caption, ‘Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the love of my life. And Tim Tim has made small cute clay Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.’



Let us tell you that like other celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan also establishes a Ganesh idol at her house. Kareena along with her family establishes a small statue at home. However, Kareena performs the installation and worship in peace. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will soon be releasing Bhoot Police on Disney Plus Hotstar. Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline, and Yami Gautam will be seen with him in this. Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan is also working with Prabhas in the movie Adipurush. In which Kriti Sanon is supporting him. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film can be released on Christmas this year.