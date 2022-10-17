Sajid Khan’s Old Clip Revealing Why His Engagement With Gauahar Khan Ended Goes Viral; Says, “Mera Character Dheela Tha”

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has caused quite a stir on social media with his participation in Bigg Boss 16. Many people are demanding his ouster from the show as he has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. Only time will tell whether or not he will be shown the doors. But for now, even the minutest details from the director’s past are making headlines.

One such scoop from Sajid’s life was his engagement to former Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauahar Khan in 2003. In a video that is going increasingly viral, Khan is heard talking about it and revealing the reason behind calling off his relationship with Gauahar.

The video begins with the host asking Sajid to tell them what went wrong with his relationship with Gauahar. To this, Sajid replied, “We were together for one year. She is a lovely girl. I don’t like to take names publicly on a show but it’s okay since the world knows about it. Our engagement was also covered. Uss waqt mera character bahot dheela tha. I was going around with many girls. I used to lie to them. Kabhi kuch aisi batameezi nahi ki lekin haan har ladki ko I love you and will you marry me bolta tha mein uss waqt.”

It was clear from Sajid’s words that he was cheating on Gauahar with other girls and was not pretty serious about her. In the later part of the video, the Housefull director had spoken about how the phrase ‘I love you’ is wrong from his perspective and how friendship can make a marriage work.

Cut to the present, Gauahar Khan is married to music composer Ismail Darbar’s son and social media influencer, Zaid Darbar.