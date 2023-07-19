Sakshi Dhoni Shows Husband MS Dhoni’s Huge Bike Collection; He Says: ‘You Took Everything From Me’

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an avid bike enthusiast and has an impressive collection of bikes. Some of the bikes which are known to be a part of his collection included models from brands like, Yamaha, Harley Davidson, Ducati and several others. Throughout his cricketing career, MS Dhoni has been spotted riding bikes to many cricket grounds during his practice sessions. We recently caught a glimpse of his vast car and bike collection at his Ranchi farmhouse. Sakshi Dhoni in a viral clip is seen asking husband, MS Dhoni about his automobile collection. The cricketer’s reply to same is simple unmissable.

MS Dhoni’s crazy bike collection at Ranchi Farmhouse

Former Cricket coach, Venkatesh Prasad was spotted standing with Dhoni by his splendid bike and car showroom at his Ranchi farmhouse. If reports are to be considered, Dhoni’s automobile collection includes approximately 70 bikes comprising models such as, Kawasaki Ninja, Ducati, Harley Davidson among others.

Captain King also has 15 luxury and vintage cars in his farmhouse garage.

Sakshi Dhoni asks MS Dhoni about his huge collection

Te viral video featuring MS Dhoni’s car collection was recorded by his wife Sakshi Dhoni. After capturing the clip, Sakshi Dhoni asked MS Dhoni, “Maahi, why?” Dhoni’s response was simply unmissable. He was heard saying:

“Because you took everything, so I needed something of my own. This is the only thing you allowed, and that also you wanted after the badminton court. There is a badminton court on that side.”