Days when television industry was considered as the small screen are gone. With the increase in budget of the TV shows, even the actors are getting paid hefty amount. The net worth of some actors who work in TV shows as well as Bollywood is even more than some of the Bollywood celebs. With their roles becoming substantially important, the television actors have started demanding higher wages and why won’t they? They work with so much dedication and hard work every day for long hours. Here’s a list of the current fees of our television stars.

1. Ram Kapoor



One of the most influential actors in the television industry today, Ram Kapoor went to US to study acting. He made his debut in the TV industry with the television serial ‘Nyay’ in 1997. He has even starred in films like Student Of The Year and Shaadi Ke Side Effects and now he gets Rs 1.25 Lakh per episode. That’s not it, he only works 15 days a month and spends the remaining time with his family.

2. Hina Khan



She has been listed in the “Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women” in 2013-14. She won the hearts of many with her character ‘Akshara’ in the show ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Hina earns Rs. 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh per episode. She is also one of the highest paid television actresses we have today.

3. Divyanka Tripathi



Television’s most favourite bahu, Divyanka is the lead actress in the hit show ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ and she is paid Rs 80,000 – 1 lakh per episode. She has won several awards for her role as ‘Ishita’ in the show. Apart from winning an award for her dual role in ‘Banno Mein Teri Dulhan’, she was also crowned Miss Bhopal in 2005.

4. Ronit Roy



Apart from being a great TV star, he has appeared in several movies too. He is best known for his character in ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ as Rishabh Bajaj and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ as Mihir Virani. Ronit gets Rs. 1.25 lakhs per episode.

5. Ankita Lokhande



You might have not seen her on the screen for a while now but she is always in the news for her personal life or her relationship with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She gained fame from her show “Pavitra Rishta’ and now she demands anywhere between Rs 90,000- 1.5 lakh per episode. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika’.

6. Mohit Raina



Mohit started his acting career with a science fiction TV show called ‘Antariksh’ and killed us with his looks as Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. He also played the grown up version of King Ashoka on television. At present, he demands around 1 lakh per episode.

7. Sakshi Tanwar



Said to be one of Ekta Kapoor’s favourite actors, Sakshi Kapoor gets Rs 80000 to 1 lakh per episode. She began her career as an anchor on Doordarshan and later got fame for her role of Parvati Aggarwal in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’. The turning point of her career was the show ‘Bade Acche Lagte hain’ with Ram Kapoor as her co-star. She also played Aamir Khan’s wife in ‘Dangal’ and was highly praised.

8. Karan Patel



While Karan has been greatly appreciated for his work in shows like ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’, he has received maximum fame for his role in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ as Raman Bhalla. He has won many awards including Best Actor at Zee Gold Awards, Best Romantic Actor at the Indian Television Academy Award (twice).