Yesterday, while penning down his thoughts for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, director Abhinav Kashyap also opened up on the gang that rules Bollywood. Abhinav Kashyap claimed that the Khan family has sabotaged his career and hurled accusations at Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. In fact, he went further to say that the police can grab the Khans if anything wrong were to happen to him after this post. Now, it is the father of the three Khans, Salim Khan himself who has come out to slam Abhinav Kashyap for his comments.

In an interview with Times Of India, It seemed that Salim Khan wasn’t very happy with his name being taken in the Abhinav Kashyap statement. Salim Khan said, “Ji haan, hum hi ne sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmein dekhiye phir hum baat karte hain. Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein? Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam tha Rashid Khan. Unhe humare dadaon aur pardadaon ka naam bhi daalne dijiye (Yes, we are the ones to ruin everything, right? You watch his films first and then we’ll talk. He used my name in his statement right? Maybe he didn’t know my father’s name. His name was Rashid Khan. Let him also use my grandfather and great grandfather’s names too). Let him do what he wants, but we will not waste time in reacting to what he says.”

Abhinav Kashyap had appealed to the government to launch a detailed investigation into the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and shared a Facebook post about his own experience of bullying. “My experience is no different. I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand,” he had written.

