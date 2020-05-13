Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood. He has dated many actresses in the past hit never got married. After breaking up with Katrina Kaif after a very long relationship, he is dating Lulia Vantur. The two are currently together in quarantine in Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. In a question-answer round, Lulia has opened up about the question that everyone had on the mind. When the two are getting married. Salman And Lulia Vantur Finally Getting Married?

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Romanian actress Lulia Vantur addressed the marriage plans with Salman khan and stated that nothing more is important when you are happy with someone, more than papers and all things. When Lulia was asked about if she is getting married to Salman anytime soon. She said, “Oh God! This question goes on and on and on. I think it is more about how people feel about each other. Spending time together is more important than any other stuff. At one point, I was asked the same question on and on and on. Even my parents were asking me, ‘When you are going to get married?’

She further added, "I said, 'Mom, do you want me to be happy or just get married?' Because to get married just like that… I can get married to someone tomorrow, you know. That was the last time she ever asked me about this. I think it is more important to be happy with someone, spend quality time and have a connection… Spending your life with someone, more than papers and all those things."