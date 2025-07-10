Salman Khan And Meenakshi Sheshadri Seen Celebrating Birthday of Sangeeta Bijlani In Mumbai, Pictures Inside

Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani recently celebrated her birthday in Mumbai, pictures of which have now surfaced on the internet. Meenakshi Sheshadri and Salman Khan also added glamour to the party. However, this is not the first time that the actor has attended her birthday party. He has been spotted earlier as well. Sangeeta Bijlani cut the cake with the paparazzi, and she looks beautiful in her birthday photos.

Salman Khan arrived at Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday party in such a style that everyone’s eyes were stuck. In simple and casual attire, he is giving tough competition to today’s young actors. Meenakshi Sheshadri is a famous Bollywood actress, but she has been missing from the screen and wants to make a comeback in the entertainment industry. She is 61 years old and she still reminds us of ‘Damini’. She has added a tadka of glamour to Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday party.

Let us tell you that Sangeeta Bijlani was born on 9 July 1960 in a Sindhi family in Mumbai. She had told that Salman Khan did not allow her to wear short clothes because of which she felt pressured. The actress married Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, but later got separated. Salman Khan is still in love with Sangeeta Bijlani and has said this many times.

Let us tell you that after meeting on the sets of their film, both fell in love and were in a relationship for 8 years. They were also going to get married, and their wedding cards were printed and distributed among their friends and family. But their relationship broke down at the last moment, and they decided not to tie the knot and separate their ways.