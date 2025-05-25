Salman Khan Attended His Friend Ayaz Khan & Zeba In Mumbai Amid Raising Concern Over His Security, Deets Inside

Bollywood star Salman Khan was recently seen at the wedding of his friend Ayaz Khan and Zeba in Mumbai. Salman’s photos and videos at this wedding ceremony went viral on social media. Due to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, tight security was seen around Bhaijaan. Mumbai Police has provided ‘Y-plus’ security for his security. Recently, the security of his house Galaxy Apartment was also tightened, as two people, including a woman, tried to forcibly enter there.

It can be seen in the video shared on social media that Salman Khan met the bride and groom warmly at the wedding. He also met their family with love and affection. A large number of people gathered around him, who wanted to talk to him or shake hands. On this occasion, Salman wore a blue shirt, gray jacket and matching pants.

Salman’s brother Sohail Khan attended the wedding with his son Nirvaan Khan. Other guests included Sooraj Pancholi, Urvashi Dholakia and Ridhima Pandit. Let us tell you that on May 20, two people tried to enter Salman Khan’s house at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. According to media reports, a man named Jitendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was caught near Salman’s house on May 20 at around 7:15 pm.

The intruder is currently in police custody and questioned for entering the house of Salman Khan without any approval. On the same day in the morning, a woman also tried to enter Salman’s apartment, but she was stopped. Let us tell you that Salman Khan is under tight security after getting threats from Bishnoi gang over black buck case.