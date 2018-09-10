Share

Fans of the super successful Dhoom franchise are waiting for its fourth installment eagerly. Salman Khan who will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat was rumoured to be a part of the Yash Raj Films’ successful franchise. However, things did not work out eventually.

Reports stated that the reason for that is Salman Khan didn’t want to share a single scene with franchise lead Abhishek Bachchan. But now, Salman has opened up about the same and his statement suggests that it has nothing to do with Abhishek Bachchan.

In a media interaction lately, he said that he walked out of the film as he is not okay playing a villain on screen. Salman Khan further elaborated that masses blindly follow their heroes and judge them by their antics on screen. He further explained that he doesn’t not want people or his fans to follow him blindly to indulge themselves in wrongdoings.

Earlier too he had addressed the criticism that he does not do enough meaningful films. Salman’s retort to this point of view was that though his films are commercial, they contain big messages for his audiences to always walk on the right path.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is busy in the shooting of his next directorial film Bharat starring alongside Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and others. He also will be seen in the latest season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 which is set to start from September 16.