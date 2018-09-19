Facing the brunt over its title Loveratri, Salman Khan Productions upcoming film title has now been changed. Salman Khan, who is launching brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood with the movie, has changed the title of his new film from Loveratri to Loveyatri.

The makers have changed the name of the film to avoid the controversies that the name has been creating. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and some other groups expressed objection over Loveratri title. They demanded that the makers change the title of the film as it “hurt Hindu sentiments”.

Salman Khan films and the actor himself took it to their Twitter accounts and shared the new poster of the upcoming films with its name changed. However, he didn’t specify any reason behind changing the title. “This is not a spelling mistake… Loveyatri,” Here’s how Salman Khan made the announcement about the title change:

According to a press release, makers of the film changed the title after, “Taking into consideration the concerns from the Censor Board and sensitivity of Karni Sena towards the title of the film. Producer Salman Khan decided to opt for a change in title considering the safety and best interest of his audience.”

At the launch of Bigg Boss 12, Salman said, “I don’t know who they are, that have some problem with the title of the film. It is a beautiful and simple title. It is not demeaning any culture. Our prime minister belongs from that culture. So, when you play a role like I had played a Haryanvi in Sultan, I do it with a lot of respect.”

He said, “We have made this beautiful film celebrating the music, colour, love and the fun of festive season and it’s a sweet love story. We don’t need any publicity like that. Once the film will be released those people will know that there is nothing like that.”

Produced by Salman Khan, Loveyatri is slated to release on October 5, 2018. Like Aayush Sharma, Loveyatri also is Warina Hussain’s first Bollywood film.