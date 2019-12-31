Salman Khan Expresses His Desire To Be Father Soon; Check Out The Latest Images Of Ayush And Arpita’s Daughter Ayat

When the entire nation was celebrating Salman khan’s 54th birthday, everyone’s newsfeed was flooded with the information of newborn family member. Fans were extremely elated when Ayush Sharma, the second time daddy, came out of the Hinduja Hospital and shared the good news.

Salman khan also expressed the happiness of becoming mamu again. Salman tweeted, “Welcome to this beautiful world, Ayat. Thank you Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank you for all the love and respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!”

In media interactionon his birthday, Salman said, “Abhi ho gaya mama ka aur chacha ka, ab baap banna hai bas.”

Aayush Sharma shared the name of newborn daughter and captioned it as “ We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma.” Ayat is a Persian word which means Miracle.

Arpita was married to Ayush Sharma, a Himachali boy, who is the son of politician Anil Sharma, on November 18, 2014. They met through common friends and after dating each other for a brief time, they decided to get married. Within two years they were blessed with a baby boy named Ahil Sharma.

Congratulations to both Khans and Sharmas for having a cute little princess, Ayat!