Salman Khan Hugs Vicky Kaushal After A Clip Of Alleged Push Went Viral At Iffa 2023; Watch

Iffa Awards are considered one of the biggest events in the Bollywood Industry. The event takes place at various countries each year, and this time it is held in Abu Dhabi. To attend the same, Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan also flew down to witness the extravaganza of the awards night. However, a clip of both the stars from Iffa went viral in which Salman’s security could be seen pushing away Vicky Kaushal.

Video of Salman Khan security pushing Vicky Kaushal

After the clip from the chaotic event went viral many started targeting Salman for not stopping his security guards. Now, another video from the event is going viral in which Salman could be seen walking up to Vicky and hugging him. This clip at the IIFA Rocks green carpet shows that everything is OK between them.

Salman Khan hugs Vicky Kaushal

Vicky, on the other hand, spoke with the media during the award ceremony and was asked about the viral video. The actor said that sometimes things are different from the way they are presented to you, like in the video. He also added that there’s no need for the unnecessary chatter around it. “Things do not always appear to be as they appear on the video. There’s no use in discussing it,” he said.

The IIFA Awards 2023 will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Aside from Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal, other Bollywood superstars attending the renowned event include Rakul Preet Singh, Nushratt Bharuccha, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Vicky will be featured in the upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In Laxman Utekar’s directorial, the actor will appear with Sara Ali Khan. The film will be released on June 2nd. Vicky also stars Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Salman Khan will appear in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan appears in the next film as a cameo.