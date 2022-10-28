Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Will Be Seen Together At Shukravaar Ka Vaar On Bigg Boss 16!

Television’s one of the most controversial yet popular shows Bigg Boss running its 16th season successfully. However, this time the makers made some changes in the pattern of the show. For the last 15 seasons, host Salman Khan joined the cast on Saturday and Sunday but this time Weekend ka Vaar was replaced by Shukravaar and Shanivaar ka Vaar. As the show is entered in 5 weeks, Salman Khan going to give a reality check to some of the contestants. Actress Katrina Kaif also Shakes her legs with the host Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage.

Last week, Salman was diagnosed with dengue and was not able to host the show. Producer and Director Karan Johar’ hold the command in the absence of Salman Khan. This Shukravaar or Shanivaar ka vaar will be helmed by Salman Khan. The latest promo shared by the makers featured Katrina Kaif who comes to promote her upcoming film Phonebhoot.’ Salman also lashes out at Sumboli and Ankit due to their less contribution to the house.

In the viral promo, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif can be seen shaking their legs to the remake version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani where Katrina rocks on the hook step and Salman tries hard to match her. The song was picturised on Katrina and Akshay Kumar. While sharing her legs with Salman, Katrina can be seen in Yellow dress and Salman pair a White and black shirt with pants.

On the work front, Katrina plays the role of a Bhoot in her latest release ‘Phonebhoot’ along with Siddharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will be the co-star of Salman Khan in Tiger 3 as well. Apart from these two, Katrina will also be seen in the film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.