Salman Khan Left Bigg Boss OTT 2 After Cigarette Controversy? Checkout Here

Is Salman Khan left Bigg Boss ott 2

Salman Khan has reportedly left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman Khan has missed the last two episodes of the show. Every week, Salman Khan visits The Weekend Ka Vaar to interact with the show’s fans and participants. But this time, people’ eyes were drawn to Salman Khan. Previously, Krishna Abhishek was seen anchoring Salman Khan’s show by himself. The following day, Bharti Singh backed Krishna.

Salman Khan Seen smoking

In such a setting, rumours began to circulate that Salman Khan had been mocked for smoking last week. In such a case, the show’s effect has been diminished, and Bhaijaan has vanished from the Bigg Boss set.

Recently, when a photo of Salman carrying a cigarette went viral, doubts were raised about Bhaijaan that – Salman was declaring that he is against rule breaking on OTT, yet here he is breaching the rule. In such a case, Salman weren’t seen on the screen the next week, prompting speculation that he had left the show.

Salman Khan didn’t left Bigg Boss Ott 2

However, The Khabri claims that there’s nothing like this. According to The Khabri, Salman Khan has exited Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, this is not the case. This is a false news. The show’s host is Salman Khan. He will keep on hosting this show in the future.