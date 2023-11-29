Salman Khan Roars With Laughter At This ‘Pathaan’ Fan’s Mimicry!

Salman Khan was recently seen laughing heartily while interacting with a Shah Rukh Khan fan during an event. The fan imitated Pathaan–Tiger dialogue in such a way that made the roaring Tiger break into a heartfelt laughter on-spot!

Salman Khan laughs heartily during an interaction with a fan

Our dear ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan was attending a promotional event for Farrey. There he met with a man who was apparently a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and the result of their interaction is something to gush over.

In the video, the fan is trying to mimic Pathaan–Tiger dialogue which sent Salman roaring with laughter. The fan did not only recreate the iconic dialogue but he also mimicked Shah Rukh’s dressing style.

Salman Khan has a face-palm moment with a ‘Pathaan’ fan

The video of Salman Khan interacting with a Shah Rukh Khan fan is quite funny and has been making rounds on social media. In the video, a Shah Rukh fan is recreating a dialogue from Pathaan–Tiger.

‘Pathaan and Tiger is here,’ the fan keeps saying in the video, again mimicking Shah Rukh in his voice. The dialogue is an indication that he was dressed as Shah Rukh (Pathaan) and present with real Salman (Tiger). As a result, Salman Khan bursts out laughing, even having a face-palm moment. It took the fan four takes to revive the dialogue from the movie.

Salman Khan did a cameo in Shah Rukh’s Pathaan which was released earlier this year. Salman revived his role as ‘Tiger’ in a spectacular train sequence when Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) was facing a mighty of struggles.

Netizens shower their response on the video

The video is quite adorable and has fetched several LOL-inspired comments from the netizens.

While one said, ‘Can’t stop my laughing,’ another reacted with, ‘OMG’. Another commenter said, ‘very funny’.

In the video, Salman Khan is sporting a black tee shirt and his tread mark slick hairdo. His laughter is so genuine that people can’t stop themselves from laughing with him.

YRF’s Spy Universe: Tiger vs Pathaan

Yash Raj Films continue giving a number of stellar movies. YRF Spy Universe is Aditya Chopra’s idea to bring forth an entirely new genre of thriller movies.

Tiger franchise is YRF’s creation and Salman Khan is basking in Tiger 3’s stunning success. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jathwa, Ashutosh Rana and more.

However, Pathaan isn’t the product of YRF Spy Universe. It is directed by Siddharth Anand. Along with Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and more make up for the stunning star cast. Salman Khan has done a cameo by reprising his role as Tiger.

Salman and Shah Rukh will be next seen in Tiger vs Pathaan next year. The movie is said to be the most expensive movie of Indian cinema so far and has already created a buzz around it.

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the script for Tiger vs Pathaan is already done.

‘The script was narrated to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman separately in different meetings by Aditya Chopra and it has been an instant thumbs up from both the giants. Tiger vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial.’ A source was quoted in the report.

The shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan will commence in March 2024.