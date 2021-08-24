Salman Khan Seems To Be Breaking The Big Family Tradition For Tiger 3

Salman Khan is currently on a shoot with Katrina Kaif in Russia for Tiger 3. The movie is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Salman Khan, the superstar of Bollywood had been seen in Russia recently with Katrina Kaif for their latest blockbuster Tiger 3. The makers of the movie are shooting at the pace of a brisk for ensuring that the movie meets the scheduled target before the date of release. In fact, a day before a look of the Tiger actor was leaked as well where the actor appeared unrecognizable within the brown beard and hair.

Though the triller is among the films that are highly anticipated in terms of the masses, the star might be breaking a huge tradition for the family of the film as there is the availability of chances that he might miss the celebration of the Ganesh festival at his residence this year.

The Dabangg star celebrates the famous Ganesh festival every year in his residence, his entire family celebrates and worships the Lord for more than a day.

However, since the actor is shooting in Russia with the crew and cast of the film within the bio bubble, there will be quite a difficulty for the star for traveling and coming to India amid the crisis of Covid-19 as he might have to undergo isolation for at least a week; however, this might not affect the schedule releasing date of Tiger 3, but the health risk of his family due to his long journey can be affected due to the virus.

Well, this is not the first time. The same thing happened during the shooting of the second sequel of Ek Tha Tiger when the star was busy filming the thriller in Abu Dhabi. Though there was doubt if Salman Khan will be able to come and celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman managed to take a break of two days and came home for the celebrations.