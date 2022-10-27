Salman Khan Shares Shirtless Photo To Wish Bhai Dooj; Fans Call Him “Bhai” Of whole Nation!

Salman Khan, commonly known as ‘Bhai’ in Bollywood, has given his fans a special surprise. He greeted Bhai Dooj by posting a shirtless photo of him and wished “Happy Bhai Dooj.” fans reacted to the photo, as well as to the unusual occasion on which it was shared.

In a black and white photo, Salman Khan poses with dark glasses. He has a sharp head and poses on the street. In the post, the fan added, “How do you look so sexy at your age? Another fan said: “Other stars are struggling to build muscle in their 30s. Then comes the megastar of the late 50s with perfect muscles and abs.

This is Salman Khan’s first online post since recovering from dengue fever. He was diagnosed with dengue last week and took a break from work. Despite refusing to attend the Diwali party, Salman made her first public appearance since her recovery at a birthday celebration for her son-in-law Aayush Sharma in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Salman Khan will next be seen in cinemas at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 30 December. Previously, when he showed a new look to the film, he teased fans with “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan… KisiKaBhai KisiKi Jaan”. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and directed by Salman’s mother, Salma Khan.

Salman will also return as Agent Tiger in the highly anticipated Tiger 3. This film directed by Manish Sharma is dedicated to her reunion with Katrina Kaif. Speaking about the film, Katrina recently told Pinkvilla, “Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) got the role of Zoya (her character in the film), so I will be working on this franchise again, which I admire a lot… the ‘edge of the film’ and the importance. Action and I love action.” Tiger 3 will be released on Diwali 2023.