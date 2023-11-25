Salman Khan Spotted With Torn Shoes At Event; Fans Praise His ‘Being Human’ Style

Salman Khan, who initially arrived for the Farrey screening in brand-new shoes, was later photographed at the event wearing worn-out shoes.

A widely shared image on social media depicts Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, or more specifically, his tattered old shoes.

Unexpected Shoe Twist: Salman Khan’s Worn-Out Footwear Grabs Attention at “Farrey” Premiere

The picture circulating on social media is from the premiere of Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut movie, “Farrey,” which took place on Wednesday night. Salman, a prominent figure at the event, was photographed sitting with his “Tiger-3” co-star Katrina Kaif and another woman on a bench. Despite wearing a black polo shirt and crisp black pants, the focus shifted to his worn-out black leather shoes. The leather showed signs of chipping off at the front, and there appeared to be a noticeable hole on one of them.

While the rationale behind this unexpected sartorial choice remains unknown, fans swiftly responded with humor. One Instagram comment humorously suggested, “Be so rich in life that when you wear torn outfits, people call you simple and not poor.”

Another comment speculated about Salman Khan’s unique fashion sense, joking, “That is his style. That same shoe will sell for ₹20,000 at Being Human.” In a playful remark, a fan suggested, “He’s made a promise to himself that he will wear only old shoes until he gets married.”

No evidence of Salman Khan switching shoes at “Farrey” premiere.

Salman Khan appeared to have switched his shoes at some point during the screening. When he arrived on the red carpet, his shoes seemed relatively new.

Stars such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Suniel Shetty, and others graced the screening of Farrey on Wednesday. The movie, directed by Soumendra Padhi of Jamtara fame, received positive reviews from critics and is set to hit theaters on Friday.