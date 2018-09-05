Share

Tweet

Pin 52 shares

Priyanka Chopra’s suddenexit from Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial left everyone surprised. A lot has been speculated about the friction between Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra after the latter ditched Bharat at the nth hour. Earlier, Salman had said that he’s really happy for her and there’s no bad blood between them.

But, yesterday, Salman was in Goa for the launch of Bigg Boss 12 and in an interaction with the media, he spilt some major tea on a lot of things. During the launch, the actor was once again asked about Priyanka’s exit. “It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn’t do ‘Bharat’,” Salman said.

Salman also added that Katrina Kaif was producer Atul Agnihotri’s “first choice” for the female lead anyway:” I’m glad Katrina is part of the film. She was Atul’s [Agnihotri, producer] first choice. But Priyanka called Ali and said she wanted to do Bharat, so we considered her.”, Salman said.

Ek sundar aur shusheel ladki jiska Naam hai Katrina Kaif …. Swagat hai aapka #Bharat ki zindagi mein … pic.twitter.com/XDVyiNCPBI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 30, 2018

When asked if he’s miffed with Priyanka, Salman said: “No no, I am not angry with Priyanka at all. It’s great move in her life (engagement with Nick) and I wish them all the best. Arpita had even attended the functions. So, there’s no hard feelings. However, it’s sad that the film could not happen with her.”

When someone asked about chances of the actress as one of the Bigg Boss contestants, he quipped, “No, no she is not entering the house and you know why. She’s got engaged, you all know na? She is not doing Bharat but yes, ‘Bharti’ is going in the house.”

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Salman had said, “I am really happy for her(Priyanka Chopra). Had we known earlier that she has signed a big film in Hollywood, we would have never stopped her. My shooting had begun. We got to know about her decision of leaving the film at the end moment – just 10 days before her schedule.”

“Priyanka had come home and I told her, ‘It’s okay if you don’t want to do it’. At that time, we were given some other reason. Whatever may be the reason – be it marriage or picture or her not being willing to work in India or with me, it’s her reason and we are really supportive about her doing good work. If she does not want to work with Salman Khan, it’s okay; she’s working with a big hero in Hollywood.”, he further added.