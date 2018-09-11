Bigg Boss season 12 is on its full swing and the makers have ensured that this season also gets as great a response as the earlier season. They have brought together an amazing set of contestants for the show who would certainly be creating a lot of controversies and fights inside the house. And the biggest seller of the Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan is also aboard this journey once again.

Yes, while there were news that Salman Khan might not be signing up for this season of Bigg Boss, the grand launch of the show in Goa confirmed that he is very much there once again. This time the concept of the show would be none like before. They have decided on ‘Vichitra Jodis’ concept where couple, brother-sister, mother-son etc., would be seen. In this season, commoners will also be a part of the show along with celebrities. Some celebrity contestants who will be a part of Bigg Boss 12 are reportedly Dipika Kakar, Shaleen Bhanot, Tanushree Dutta, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Not just the concept and I he number of contestants, the fee for Salman Khan has also increased this year. If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan might be taking home a huge sum from the markers of the show. Reports are doing rounds that the actor has hiked his fee for Bigg Boss 12 and he will be charging Rs 14 crore per episode for this season. If this turns out to be true, the “Sultan” star will take home over Rs 300 crore from BB12.

Here’s his fee breakup per episode for each season till date that Salman Khan has been a part of. Have a look at his fees.

Bigg Boss 4: Rs 2.5 crore

Bigg Boss 5: Rs 2.5 crore

Bigg Boss 6: Rs 2.5 crore

Bigg Boss 7: Rs 5 crore

Bigg Boss 8: Rs 5.5 crore

Bigg Boss 9: Rs 7-8 crore

Bigg Boss 10: Rs 8 crore

Bigg Boss 11: Rs 11 crore

Bigg Boss 12: Rs 14 crore