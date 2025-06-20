Salman Khan Took A Dig At Sunil Grover For Imitating Him On ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapil Interrupts

Popular Comedian and entertainer Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is all set to return with its third season on June 21. It has been confirmed that superstar Salman Khan will appear as a guest in the premiere episode. Ahead of the first episode, a new promo featuring Salman, Kapil Sharma, and Sunil Grover was released, and it went viral on social media.

Sunil Grover

In the video that is now going viral, Salman has reacted to Sunil imitating him. Fans have found the video quite funny too. In the viral clip, Sunil Grover is seen imitating Salman as they talk about the upcoming season. Full-on laughter can be seen. Kapil tells Salman, ‘Bhai, you just have to tell me that you are coming in the first episode of season 3’, but Sunil interrupts him. Kapil immediately quips, ‘Sunil paaji, one second, let the real one speak.’

Salman Khan

After this, Salman said that he will come in the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. After this, Kapil Sharma talked to Salman Khan in front of the camera and said, ‘This Funnywar, the family will grow’, but Sunil again interrupts and mimics him and says, ‘How will the family grow?’ Salman laughs. Kapil then asks Salman, ‘Have you ever shown this attitude?’ and Salman straight away replies with a poker face, ‘No’.

Salman Khan

Sunil then ends the promo with Salman’s famous line in Bigg Boss, ‘Aadaab, Sat Shri Akaal, Kedo Haal Hai’, which leaves both Salman and Kapil rolling with laughter. Along with the promo, Netflix wrote, ‘Ek se bhale do sikandar. Ab har Funnywar, Badhega Hamara Parivar, with new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring @beingsalmankhan, coming soon only on Netflix!’