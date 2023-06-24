Salman Khan Trolled For Exercizing Violence On Katrina Kaif; Says ‘Inko Padh Jaati Hai’

Salman Khan is a highly acclaimed and immensely renowned Indian actor. The star is often hailed as the ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood due to his charismatic persona. The actor is still not married despite forging connections with several A-list Bollywood actresses in the entertainment industry. Bhaijaan had secret love relationships with Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif, among many others.

Salman Khan Exercized Violence On Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan’s anger issues, though, has garnered a lot of attention. His relationships have frequently ended on an ugly note, whether it be because of Aishwarya Rai’s accusations of physical violence or Somy Ali’s claims of sexual abuse. A video lately has been going increasingly viral on social media featuring an old conversation between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in which he candidly acknowledged abusing Katrina.

During the conversation, the host questioned Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif about claims on how they both frequently fought over outfits on the sets. Salman responded to the question by revealing that the two had arguments in the past over creatives. He said this:

“Creativeness pe hamesha jhagda hota hai kyuki ye baad me aayi hai, I have been here for the longest time. Kabhi kabhi I think ye over smart banti thi to inko pad jaati thi. Aur phir jab ye correct hoti thi tab bolte the wah ye correct hain. Jahaan sahi hai sahi hai Jahaan galat hai galat hai.”

Netizens React To Salman Khan’s Debatable Remark

In response to the viral statement, netizens mocked Salman Khan for going open about his act of violence. I can’t believe he’s confessing to violence so casually on video, one of the user said. What if “padh jaati thi” actually refers to yelling at her or berating her? I’m just assuming because of the odd manner in which he says that, read another comment. Another person commented, “He’s intolerable. There is such tension between the two that you can completely see Kat flinch, try to ignore him, etc.

Well, there are several accusations against Salman Khan for his temper issues, and his girlfriends often fall victim to the same. The actor was once had a relationship with the former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai. However, the two parted on a pessimistic note. It was Aishwarya, who ended her relationship with Salman after living through with his alcoholism and harassment assault.