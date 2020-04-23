Salman Khan’s family found itself in a bit of a controversy when his father was found walking outside the house even during the lockdown. While the entire nation was struck at home, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was out there having a walk. But now, he has come out to clarify that he totally abides by the law and has a pass on medical grounds. How get Salman Khan’s Dad Salim Khan Claims He Has A Pass To Walk

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Salim Khan rubbished all the claims of violating the lockdown and said that he has been advised by doctors to walk daily because of his lower back. Further, he added that he has been taking a walk for 40 years and if he stops now it would be bad for his health. “I have been advised by the doctors to continue my walks as I have lower back issues. I have been walking for the last 40 years and the doctor has told me if I stop suddenly, it might affect my back more.”

He added, "Moreover, I have the pass issued by the government till April 30, and I am following all the norms possible. It is only on medical grounds, that I am allowed to take a walk outside. I am a law-abiding citizen but people tend to pick on us, given that we are celebrities. I am not the only one who walks around. There are so many people I see, who are strolling with their pets. But no one reports them! Anyway, I am ensuring I take all safety measures and also, I hope everyone else does too."