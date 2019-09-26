Salman Khan’s Per Episode Fee For Bigg Boss 13 Will Leave You Feeling Super Poor

Share

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to launch this year and the list of celebrities being locked inside the house is already making everyone go crazy. There are many speculations about who would be participating in the show this year and another thing that people wanna know this year is the fee that Salman Khan’s fee.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan has hiked his fees this time to be on the show. Salman’s fees for Bigg Boss has always been a topic of discussion and if current reports are anything to go by, then for the coming season, Salman will earn close to Rs 200 crore.

In fact, some reports exaggerated on the fees and shared that Salman would be making whopping Rs 400 crore for BB 13. However, a report in Pinkvilla says these reports are not true. A source has mentioned that Salman Khan has hiked his fees from Rs 11 crore per day to Rs 13 crore per day and that means he’ll be making approximately Rs 200 crore this season. “He has hiked his fee and will get Rs 13 crore per week, which means Rs 6.5 crore per episode. That also means that he will, in fact, be earning close to Rs 200 crore (Rs 195 crore exactly) this time and not 400 crores as being reported,” said the source. Salman Khan cans two episodes in one day and hence, he charges on per day basis.