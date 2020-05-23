Actor Mohit Baghel passed away today as he was suffering with cancer disease. His mentor and guide Raaj Shaandilyaa took to his Twitter handle to grieve the demise of Mohit. Raaj is devastated by his demise and he tweeted, “मोहित मेरे भाई इतनी जल्दी क्या थी जाने की? मैंने तुझसे कहा था देख तेरे लिए सारी इंडस्ट्री रुक गयी है जल्दी से ठीक होके आजा उसके बाद ही सब काम शुरू करेंगे, तू बहुत अच्छी एक्टिंग करता है,इसलिए अगली फिल्म के सेट पे तेरा इंतज़ार करूँगा… और तुझे आना ही पड़ेगा ॐ साई राम #cancer RIP”.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also grieved Mohit’s demise. She tweeted, “One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP

Mohit Baghel worked with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in ‘Jabariya Jodi’. He additionally worked with Salman Khan in ‘Ready’ and ‘Jai Ho’ .

May his spirit find happiness in the hereafter and our most profound sympathies to his family.