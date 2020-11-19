Coronavirus now has become the biggest enemy of life. Many Bollywood stars are also trapped by the grip of this deadly virus. As per the latest report, Dabangg of Bollywood, Salman Khan, and his family are under the threat of this virus. Salman Khan’s personal driver Ashok has tested positive for Coronavirus. Two of the staff members of Salman also tested positive for corona.

With the fear of its spreading behavior, Salman Khan has isolated himself and he’ll observe quarantine for the next 14 days. His family is also under a self-quarantine period. As per the report of pinkvilla, the staff members who have tested positive have been admitted to the Bombay Hospital, where they will receive the best treatment. The report also says that the upcoming celebrations of Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s wedding anniversary stand cancelled.

Bigg boss host, Salman Khan has been taking almost all the possible preventive measures to avoid this menace. Even on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan of Bigg Boss 14, Salman is seen using the sanitizer and maintaining the social distancing from the guests.

However, the assurity of his presence for the next Weekend Ka Vaar is still a question mark, due to his self-isolation period and so, any official confirmation from the actor’s family is yet to be made. The actor was currently busy with the shooting of Bigg Boss 14 and his film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai.