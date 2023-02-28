Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her upcoming project. While shooting, she got injured on sets. The actress shared a picture of her bruised hand on her Instagram handle. We are assuming it’s during Citadel shoot. Read on to know!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Injured

Samantha is quite busy these days. She got injured while shooting for action sequences apparently. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Family Man 2 actress shared a picture of her wounded hands from sets. In the picture, we see bruises and blood stains on both her hands. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Perks of action”. Samantha will be seen in action series, Citadel. So, she might have got hurt during the shoot.

Samantha Is A Fitness Enthusiast

We all know Sam is a fitness freak. She hardly misses her workout regime. Even, in eight degrees Celsius in Nainital recently, she didn’t stop from working out. She shared a glimpse of her boxing session. In a video, she was seen practising some boxing moves in cold weather with action director Yannick Ben.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Myositis Diagnosis

It was last year, Samantha shared with her fans about being diagnosed with auto immune disease, Myositis. She has gone through a lot but it didn’t let her lose hope. At an event, she even broke down while talking about her illness. Today, she is an inspiration to many. She has always updated her fans about her health.

Samantha’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, she will be seen in the film Shaakuntalam. The film is all set to release on April 14. It was supposed to release on February 17 but due to reasons unknown, the release date got postponed. The mythological drama will release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Apart from this, the Oo Antava actress will also be seen upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. She also has action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra.