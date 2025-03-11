Samantha Ruth Prabhu Repurposes Engagement Ring Into Pendant, Sparks Frenzy

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines again, this time for reportedly transforming her engagement ring into a pendant. The news surfaced after Surat-based jewelry designer Dhrumit Merulia posted a viral video on Instagram, claiming that the actress repurposed her princess-cut diamond ring following her 2021 divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

Dhrumit shared visuals of Samantha wearing the pendant on multiple occasions, adding that she is among several celebrities embracing this growing trend. “Samantha Ruth Prabhu isn’t the only one who has repurposed her engagement ring after divorce—it’s a growing trend. Many people are even buying new ‘divorce rings’ to celebrate their new life,” he wrote.

A Symbol of Reinvention

Samantha has been vocal about embracing change and sustainability. In 2024, she garnered attention for revamping her wedding gown for an awards ceremony. Designer Kresha Bajaj reimagined the outfit, which fans dubbed a “revenge dress.” Sharing pictures on Instagram, the Citadel actress emphasized the importance of sustainability, calling it a necessity rather than a choice.

She urged her followers to rethink their approach to fashion, stating that even small steps, like repurposing clothing, contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. “This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more,” Samantha told Pinkvilla. “We often assign specific ideas to our cherished possessions rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions.”

Her statement resonated with many, reinforcing her belief that objects can hold multiple meanings and serve new purposes beyond their original intent.

Moving Forward

Since her split from Naga Chaitanya, who later married actress Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha has focused on her career and well-being. She continues to make bold choices in both her personal and professional life.

On the work front, Samantha has an exciting lineup of projects, including Rakt Bramhand and Bangaram. Her dedication to sustainability and reinvention—both in fashion and in life—continues to inspire her fans.