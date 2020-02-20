Sana Khan Reveals She Caught Melvin Louis Cheating On Her With This Artist, Deets Inside

Share

One of the newest and lovely couples is giving major PDA goals. These are none other than Sana Khan and Melvin Louis. And now, finally, the couple accepted their relationship in public. The couple agreed that ‘they are dating’ and ‘are in love’ to an online portal, SpotboyE, Sana said, “Everybody needs love. We’re no different. Yes, I am in love with Melvin and the best part is we are on the same page in this relationship.” Melvin also talked about his relationship with Sana, and said, “It’s an endless affair with Sana. She is really special to me. I want all of her, all the time.” And suddenly we got to know that the couple parted their ways.

And now, Sana spoke about the same. She stated, “My life is not a movie and I won’t get any box office success by maligning a person. I don’t want another Sana Khan case to happen.” Sana also shared how Melvin used her name to get famous and had forced her to make their relationship public. The actress stated, “He kept pushing me to make our relationship official just after Valentine’s Day last year. He kept forcing me to post our pictures on Instagram and everywhere. I had to go for some media interactions and he wanted me to talk about ‘us’. That time I didn’t realise that it was just to get fame.”

Sana further shared, “The day my mother met him for the first time, she warned me saying, ‘Sana, this guy is number 1 cheater. He will cheat on you. He looks like a cheater’. My entire family was against him and all of them knew that he will cheat on me.” The actress also revealed that he would get insecure, “He told me, ‘I can’t see you pair up with anyone else’. I couldn’t take up any work because he kept on giving excuses that there would be skin show and all. He would travel with me everywhere, keep an eye on who all are calling me, people messaging me. He wouldn’t even let me meet people.”

Speaking of how her life was so much affected, she was quoted saying, “He didn’t let me work with India’s biggest star and India’s biggest reality show. And when I worked in that show, he was upset that I was speaking to the star. He left me crying and all alone in Krabi and went partying. I told him he spoilt my time and money. He said he will give back my Krabi tickets money and told me to return whatever he gave me. I had gifted him branded stuff, four pairs of sneakers. In return, what did I get? A bracelet, a chain, anxiety and depression. I returned everything on February 3.”

Sana also shared how Melvin’s mother react to it in the live Instagram session. Sharing herside of story, she said, “I called up his mom on the same day crying, sobbing and howling like a baby. Guess what she said, ‘Beta aisa toh hota hai. When you are in a live-in yeh sab toh hota hai. I hung up saying, ‘Bye, aunty’.” The actress broke down in the midst of the session and said, “Nobody should go through this trauma. You invest so much in a person and what you get in return. I wish no one should face this. Anytime you get any hint of cheating, just come out of the relationship.”