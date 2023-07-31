Sana Makbul Reveals About Battling F4 Autoimmune Hepatitis, ‘Lot Of Hairfall, Lost Work’

Model-turned-actress Sana Makbul who created waves with her stint on Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ has made shocking revelations about her health condition on recent World Hepatitis Day. The dusky beauty disclosed that she is battling autoimmune disease Hepatitis for a long time now.

Sharing about her hardships in reversing the condition from fatal stage 4 to stage 1, Sana said she discovered being an autoimmune hepatitis patient in August 2020. The first year was about acceptance. She did not understand what she was dealing with and couldn’t accept what she was fighting with. All she knew was that she wanted to live. After ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, when her career was flying high, she had to take a back seat and prioritise her health.

The actress shared that last one and a half year has been difficult for her. She has made a lot of sacrifices, lost work, woken up with a swollen face, legs and hands, her body bloated, a lot of hairfall and mood swings. Sana said there are days whence doesn’t feel like getting up from bed. She told that all of it hit her hard specially because of the profession she is in.

Talking about her path to recovery, the actress said she began going to retreats, naturopathy centres. She started working with a nutritionist and most importantly accepted her body. Sana mentioned that she has been in F3-F4 stage and now she is in F1-F2 which is an improvement.

For the unversed, Sana Makbul made her debut in acting in 2010 with ‘Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De’. She gained fame with ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’. Sana later appeared in ‘Arjun’, ‘Aadat Se Majboor’ and many regional films.